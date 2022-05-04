Karachi to Peshawar: How people enjoyed Day 2 of Eid

Your browser does not support the video tag.

After spending the first day of Eid-ul-Fitr meeting relatives and hosting friends at their homes, people stepped out of their houses on the second day and visited public places and tourist destinations.

Karachi

In Karachi, most people spent their day eating out and visiting parks. As the sun set, the eateries at the Boat Basin food streets filled with hungry customers. The smoke billowing from roasted tikkas filled the entire area with the aroma of BBQ.

People said being able to come out and enjoy without any social distancing measures felt great as the last two Eids were spent under strict curbs.

In the city’s Kashmir Amusement Park, children spent their entire Eidi on rides and games. According to the administration, more than 15,000 people have already visited the park during Eid.

The city’s beaches were also filled with people seeking some respite from sweltering hot temperatures. Hawkes bay and Sea View were thronged with people who were enjoying their time in water and riding horses and camels.

Another favored spot of Karachi’s residents was the zoo. Overjoyed vhildren visited enlocusre after enclosure to see their favorite animals. They were in luck to see the young elephant Malka taking a bath, a view they greatly enjoyed.

Lahore

Lahore's parks were filled with families enjoying their times. Children spent their times playing games and taking rides.

Another spot that saw a lot of visitors on the holiday was the city’s zoo. Children enjoyed viewing their favorite animals – from monkeys to deer, they showed their love to every animal.

Islamabad

As it happens on any public holiday, more people entered Murree than the valley’s capacity which resulted in traffic jam.

However, those who managed to enter Murree were greeted with mild rain which made the weather colder. People who were unprepared had to buy jackets and coats to deal with this sudden weather tantrum.

This is the first holiday after the Murree tragedy in which 22 people lost their lives. The activities in the valley dampened after the tragedy. However, joy appeared to have returned to the valley during the Eid holidays.

Families also rode the chairlifts to enjoy the breathtaking view of Murree and its adjoining areas.

Quetta

The residents visited various fairs and parks to enjoy the joyous occasions. Rides and street food were the center of attraction for children. Some children also spent their money on horse and camel rides.