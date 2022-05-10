Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi port evacuated after two labourers killed offloading Soybean

Rescuers finding it difficult to clear the ship

SAMAA | - Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Karachi Port has been evacuated Monday after bodies of two labourers were found in the basement of a ship docked at the port. The ship, bearing the call sign WEIHE, is carrying Soybean. 

District Keamari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Fida Hussain Janwari told SAMAA Digital that Karachi Port Trust (KPT) authorities have informed the police that bodies of two labourers were found from a ship carrying Soybean. The police went to the crime scene and have recovered the bodies.

The victims were identified as Aslam and Muhammad Hassan. SSP Janwari said that the victims belong to District Badin and were labourers by profession. “The incident took place during offloading of Soybean,” SSP added. 

SSP Janwari said apparently it seems that the victims died due to suffocation. However, he said, the cause of death could only be confirmed once post-mortem is conducted.

District Keamari Deputy Commissioner Mukhtar Abro told SAMAA Digital that the rescue operation has been initiated. Abro said that the rescuers were finding it difficult to clear the ship due to suffocation.

DC Kaemari said that there is a shortage of oxygen, however, local authorities are trying their best to ensure supply of oxygen.

In February 2020, a toxic gas leak killed 14 people and left over 500 sick, including doctors. University of Karachi’s International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences had said that a soybean container at Keamari Port was the likely cause.

Late in December that year, four people died while 18 were hospitalised in Keamari with breathing difficulties due to a ‘toxic gas’.

FaceBook WhatsApp
keamari KPT
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan's anti-army statements
NA passes resolution condemning Imran Khan’s anti-army statements
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
Order Mazari to withdraw letters to UN: Ashrafi to Imran
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
President Arif Alvi refuses to remove Punjab Governor Omar Cheema
PTI’s sets targets for long march, prepares plan B
PTI’s sets targets for long march, prepares plan B
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s 'Mir Jaffar' statement conspiracy against Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s ‘Mir Jaffar’ statement conspiracy against Pakistan
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.