Karachi Police arrest two men for selling cigarettes to children

Karachi Police have arrested two men for selling cigarettes to underage children in Nazimabad No. 4 area.

The police spurred into action after videos of children buying cigarettes from a shop and smoking on the street went viral over the internet.

Nazimabad SHO Muhammad Riaz said selling cigarettes to underage children is prohibited and urged the people to report such unlawful activities. He requested the parents to be watchful of their children’s activities.

According to Riaz, the police have also sealed the shop and an FIR has been registered.