One dead, 11 injured in bomb blast near Karachi Memon Masjid

At least one woman was killed while 11 others have been injured when a bomb ripped through a market near New Memon Masjid in Karachi’s busy Kharadar area on Monday evening.

Victims and witnesses said that a van from the Kharadar police station, out on routine patrol, had just stopped in Bombay Bazaar near New Memon Masjid at around 9:25pm when a powerful explosion took place.

The explosion was powerful enough to destroy half the police van and several motorbikes parked around it in addition to damaging a rickshaw and shatter windowpanes of the buildings nearby.

The explosion also caused a fire to erupt, which locals doused on self-help basis.

Ambulances rushed to the scene and evacuated around a dozen injured people to Civil Hospital where doctors pronounced one woman as dead. The 11 others were provided with medical treatment.

A video shared on social media showed a woman lying on the ground and her young son attempting to wake her up.

Soon after the blast, a large contingent of rescue workers, police and other law enforcing agencies rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. Officials from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and the Bomb Disposal Squad also arrived on the scene, which is just a few hundred meters from the City Police Office (CPO) and have been examining the area.

In a statement, the police confirmed that an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted which caused the blast. They added that their officer, identified as ASI Badaruddin, was also injured in the blast.

"One police van and a few other vehicles are damaged in the incident," the statement added.

Earlier, while speaking on Samaa TV, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that police and rescue officials have reached the site and have cordoned it off.

Refusing to speculate on the nature of the blast, said that at least six people have been rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition. However, he said that this number could increase.

Earlier, while speaking on Samaa TV, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that they have dispatched police contingents to the spot.

"Police contingents have reached the spot. As soon as we know more, we will share information about it," he said, adding that he would not like to speculate on the nature of the blast.

Asked about recent events, he said that inquiries into those attacks are ongoing.

The blast was reported around 9:20pm at a section of Adamjee Dawood Street where a number of shops are located.

A screengrab from Google Maps shows the explosion site

The area around the blast site is densely populated and a heavily frequented business hub of the city. Traders here deal in plastic goods, textiles and hardware items.

Earlier, on May 12, a bomb explosion in Saddar area left one person dead and 13 others wounded. The police had said a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. However, the personnel in the vehicle remained unhurt.

