Karachi hospitals receive some heatstroke patients, deny deaths

Hospitals in Karachi have received some heatstroke patients in the past two days. However, officials said that no death was reported due to heatstroke in the city.

Reports about heatstroke deaths were making rounds on social media on Sunday but could not be confirmed by SAMAA Digital.

Karachi has experienced high daytime temperatures since May 8 and a heatwave-like situation persisted in the city, though the metrological department Sunday announced that the citizen may enjoy a respite until May 18, when a new heatwave would grip several Sindh cities.

Most of the heatstroke patients were brought to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital while Civil Hospital and Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center also have facilities to treat heatstroke patients.

Dr Nadir Ali Syed, who heads the trauma center at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, told SAMAA Digital that 11 heatstroke patients were brought to the hospital on Saturday and another 15 on Sunday.

Dr Syed said that of the eleven patients on Saturday seven underwent intravenous fluid regulation process and were sent home the same day while four others were discharged on Sunday.

All of the 15 patients brought to hospital on Sunday underwent intravenous fluid regulation process and went home, he said.

The doctor said that no death was reported.

JMPC Executive Director Dr Shahid Rasool said that no heatstroke patients were brought to the hospital.

Similarly, Civil Hospital MS Dr Rubina Ashraf also said that they did not receive any heatstroke patients in recent days.

Reports say some private hospitals have also treated people affected by intense heat as the temperature hit 41 degrees Celsius on Friday. The city cooled off a bit on Sunday with daytime maximum temperature at 35 degrees.

Death of cricketer

The ‘reports’ of heatstroke deaths were sparked by the demise of a cricketer who passed away on the field on Saturday.

Umar Khan, 38, was playing a local match when he fell unconscious and could not be revived.

However, Umar died of a heart attack and not due to heatstroke, according to SAMAA TV reporter Khizar Azam.