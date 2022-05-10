Karachi father-son duo drown on Pakhora beach

A father-son duo from Karachi Tuesday drowned on Pokhara beach near Balochistan’s city of Hub.

The Pokhara beach, located 55km from Karachi close to Gaddani, is one of the easily accessible beaches from the southern port city.

The father-son duo who drowned on Tuesday had come from Karachi with other family members for a picnic, SAMAA TV reported.

The father drowned in an attempt to rescue his young son was swept away by waves.

Their bodies were recovered by local fishermen and moved by the police to RHC Sheikh Abad.