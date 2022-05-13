Friday, May 13, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  11
HOME > News

Karachi blast: new CCTV footage shows two suspects

The men hold explosive material in a blue bag on bicycle

SAMAA | - Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 13, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Another CCTV footage of the bomb explosion in Karachi’s Saddar areas has surfaced and revealed two of the key suspects who were recorded on camera shortly before the explosive device went off Thursday night.

At least one person was killed and thirteen were injured in the explosion when an IED device planted on a bicycle exploded on Daud Pota Road near Lucky Star in Saddar, according to officials.

The first CCTV footage of the incident obtained by SAMAA Digital showed that the explosive material exploded when an SUV being used by the Pakistan Coast Guards was moving on Daud Pota Road. Police officials initially said that the Coast Guards vehicle was likely targeted. However, the maritime agency has refuted the reports saying it was not their usual route.

On Friday, the police released another CCTV footage that shows a suspect, wearing a shirt and trousers. He is seen parking the bicycle used in the bombing.

Then another suspect in a local attire (shalwar qameez) takes the bicycle and parks it at the final location.

The CCTV footage shows that on the bicycle’s carrier sits a blue bag which, the investigators say, contained two kilograms of explosives and ball bearings.

The third footage from the attack, obtained by SAMAA TV, appears to show one of the suspects detonating the explosive device.

The last handler after parking the bicycle, used in the bombing, went to a nearby eatery and puts a hand inside the pocket after which the bomb exploded.

The explosion late Thursday killed one person and injured 13 others.

Meanwhile, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced today the Sindh government would launch a ruthless crackdown against the terrorists behind the bombing in Karachi.

He said murderers do not deserve any mercy.

The minister also visited the hospital to see the victims. However, the seven injured people were discharged early in the morning.

One of the victims Umar Siddique, 24 — who was a technician — has been sent to his hometown of Rahim Yar Khan.

Karachi
 
