Thursday, May 19, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  17
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Kabul brokers peace talks between TTP and Pakistan

Negotiations are underway under the guidance of Afghan Taliban

SAMAA | - Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 19, 2022 | Last Updated: 59 mins ago

Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid—Photo: AFP/File

The Afghan Taliban said on Wednesday that it was hosting peace talks between Pakistan officials and a Taliban-inspired militant group that has battled Islamabad for over a decade.

Since the Afghan Taliban returned to power last year, Islamabad has increasingly complained of attacks by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), especially along the mountainous border with Afghanistan.

The TTP is a home-grown movement but shares common roots with the new rulers of Kabul, who Pakistan has claimed permit its fighters to stage assaults from Afghan soil.

“Talks were held in Kabul between the government of Pakistan and the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan in the mediation of the Islamic Emirate,” government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, using the self-styled name of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, in good faith, strives for a successful negotiation process and expects both sides to be tolerant and flexible,” he said on Twitter.

In a statement, the group also confirmed that “negotiations are underway” under the guidance of the Afghan Taliban.

A truce previously agreed for the Islamic festival of Eid will also be extended until May 30, the statement said.

A militant source told AFP that “negotiations are held in Kabul in a positive atmosphere” but that it would be “premature to draw any conclusion”.

Pakistan government officials have not yet commented on the talks.

The official discussions may be an indication the Taliban are trying to smooth over rocky relations with neighbouring Pakistan.

The mountainous region between Afghanistan and Pakistan has long been a hive of militant activity, with the border becoming a source of friction since the Taliban reclaimed power in August.

Islamabad has made repeated claims its forces have been targeted by fighters across the international boundary.

Last month, Afghan officials said a Pakistani airstrike in eastern Afghanistan killed 47 people.

Pakistan did not comment on the strike but urged Kabul to secure its border to prevent militant operations.

The Afghan Taliban called the assault a “cruelty” that “is paving the way for enmity between Afghanistan and Pakistan”.

Last year Pakistan conducted peace negotiations with the TTP during a month-long ceasefire, but that truce eventually collapsed.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Afghan Taliban kabul Pakistan ttp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Kabul brokers peace talks between Pakistani Taliban and Islamabad
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
#FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights?
#FactCheck: Did Saudi Arabia ban carrying Zamzam water on flights?
CJP takes suo moto notice of 'interference' in accountability process
CJP takes suo moto notice of ‘interference’ in accountability process
Intelligence official gunned down in Peshawar
Intelligence official gunned down in Peshawar
Rasheed: Interviews for caretaker PM being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Rasheed: Interviews for caretaker PM being held in Rawalpindi, Islamabad
Zardari minting money while Shehbaz gets cursed for it: Imran
Zardari minting money while Shehbaz gets cursed for it: Imran
Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers
Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
BAP submits no-confidence motion against CM Bizenjo
BAP submits no-confidence motion against CM Bizenjo
SC verdict's impact, TikTokers burn forest, Islamabad schools closed
SC verdict’s impact, TikTokers burn forest, Islamabad schools closed
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.