Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jacobabad among the hottest place on earth right now

Temperatures rise to 51°C

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Jacobabad sweltered to a scorching 51°C on Saturday, one of the hottest places on earth right now. Karachi also saw its hottest day in May in four years.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the ongoing heatwave across the country saw a slew of above normal and record-setting temperatures.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature in the country on Saturday, with a dizzying high of 51°C. Shaheed Benazirabad and Nawabshah had a high of 50.5°C and Moenjo Daro had a high of 50°C.

Sibbi, Larkana and Dadu were relatively cooler at 49°C.

The met department stated that these temperatures were far above the average temperatures in these regions during May.

In Jacobabad, the average highest temperature in May is 43.8°C while Shaheed Benazirabad has an average temperature of 44.6°C and Moenjo Daro has 44°C. Larkana has average temperatures of 43.9 Moenjo Daro has 44°C and Dadu has average temperatures of 44°C.

International meteorological experts, however, stated that this was the highest temperature recorded on the planet right now with Australia’s average temperature recorded at 50.7°C.

Karachi also recorded one of its hottest days in May for nearly a decade. The met department said that the highest temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 42.8°C. This is the highest temperature recorded in the city in May since 2018 when temperatures soared to 46°C.

The met department added that westerly winds of around 22 knots with the weather remaining extremely hot and dry. In the evening, the met department said, the wind will change direction to southwesterly and blow at 12-15 knots.

Met officials said that from Sunday, May 15 onwards, the temperature in the city will settle at around 36-38°C.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
PTI changes Sialkot rally venue after clashes, protest from Christians
Imran assails 'neutrals', chief election commissioner at Mardan rally
Imran assails ‘neutrals’, chief election commissioner at Mardan rally
Karachi blast: new CCTV footage shows two suspects
Karachi blast: new CCTV footage shows two suspects
Federal ministers: Final decisions to be made in next 48...
Federal ministers: Final decisions to be made in next 48 hours
‘Big decisions’ on card as Sharif brothers meet in London
‘Big decisions’ on card as Sharif brothers meet in London
Rupee remains under pressure as dollar climbs to unprecedented Rs192.53
Rupee remains under pressure as dollar climbs to unprecedented Rs192.53
Rains predicted for parts of country amid persisting heatwave
Rains predicted for parts of country amid persisting heatwave
Mercury hits 41 degrees in Karachi with higher real feel
Mercury hits 41 degrees in Karachi with higher real feel
Khurshid Shah says current govt to decide on next COAS
Khurshid Shah says current govt to decide on next COAS
Pakistan parched and pummelled by blistering heatwave
Pakistan parched and pummelled by blistering heatwave
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.