Jacobabad among the hottest place on earth right now

Jacobabad sweltered to a scorching 51°C on Saturday, one of the hottest places on earth right now. Karachi also saw its hottest day in May in four years.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the ongoing heatwave across the country saw a slew of above normal and record-setting temperatures.

Jacobabad recorded the highest temperature in the country on Saturday, with a dizzying high of 51°C. Shaheed Benazirabad and Nawabshah had a high of 50.5°C and Moenjo Daro had a high of 50°C.

Sibbi, Larkana and Dadu were relatively cooler at 49°C.

The met department stated that these temperatures were far above the average temperatures in these regions during May.

Incessant heat. First 50°C of the 2022 Northern Hemisphere summer has been recorded in Pakistan 🇵🇰



The longevity and strength of the heat in this part of the world is simply staggering. It has been hovering around record heat levels since March. pic.twitter.com/izfSwuzkyx — Scott Duncan (@ScottDuncanWX) May 13, 2022

In Jacobabad, the average highest temperature in May is 43.8°C while Shaheed Benazirabad has an average temperature of 44.6°C and Moenjo Daro has 44°C. Larkana has average temperatures of 43.9 Moenjo Daro has 44°C and Dadu has average temperatures of 44°C.

International meteorological experts, however, stated that this was the highest temperature recorded on the planet right now with Australia’s average temperature recorded at 50.7°C.

Karachi also recorded one of its hottest days in May for nearly a decade. The met department said that the highest temperature recorded in the city on Saturday was 42.8°C. This is the highest temperature recorded in the city in May since 2018 when temperatures soared to 46°C.

The met department added that westerly winds of around 22 knots with the weather remaining extremely hot and dry. In the evening, the met department said, the wind will change direction to southwesterly and blow at 12-15 knots.

Met officials said that from Sunday, May 15 onwards, the temperature in the city will settle at around 36-38°C.