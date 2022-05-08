ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of the Pakistan military, has warned a few politicians and journalists against dragging the armed forces of the country into political debate.

The ISPR issued a rare statement on Sunday, saying that “unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements” were extremely damaging.

The statement reads the following:

“Recently there has been intensified and deliberate attempts to drag Pakistan Armed Forces and their leadership in ongoing political discourse in the country. These attempts are manifest through direct, insinuated or nuanced references to Armed Forces as well as their senior leadership, made by some political leaders, few journalists and analysts on public forums and various communication platforms including social media.

“This practice of unsubstantiated, defamatory and provocative statements/remarks is extremely damaging

“Pakistan Armed Forces take strong exception to such unlawful and unethical practice and expect all to abide by the law and keep the Armed Forces out of political discourse in the best interest of the country.”