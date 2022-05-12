ISPR reacts to ‘imprudent’ comments by politicians about Gen Faiz

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan armed forces, has reacted to “imprudent” comments made by politicians about Lt General Faiz Hameed, the former DG-ISI who currently commands the XI Corps of the Pakistan Army also known as Peshawar Crops.

The ISPR on Thursday issued a statement deploring the remarks by politicians without naming anyone.

The ISPR said that “the Peshawar Corps is an illustrious formation of Pakistan Army spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades.”

“One of the most competent and professional officers is entrusted with the responsibility to lead this prestigious formation,” it said.

The military’s media wing said that “imprudent comments made by important senior politicians recently about Corps Commander Peshawar are very inappropriate.”

“Such statements undermine the honour and morale of institution and its leadership. It is expected that the senior political leadership of country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.”

What prompted the statement

At least three politicians have made remarks about Gen Faiz Hameed in the past few days.

Former president and PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari at the end of his press conference in Karachi on Wednesday had said that Lt Gen Faiz Hameed had been “cornered” (khudday line laga dia) after being posted to lead the Peshawar Corps.

The PPP leader immediately realized his gaffe and clarified that it was an off-the-cuff remark.

On the same day, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told BBC Urdu in an interview that if Lt Gen Faiz Hameed’s name were on the seniority list it would be considered for the appointment of the next chief of army staff.

On Thursday, Maryam Nawaz Sharif was asked to comment on Khawaja Asif’s statement and she said that “a competent person, someone who has no blot on him, should become the chief of army staff.”





