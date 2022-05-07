Ashtar Ausaf appointed attorney general

He served at this position in previous PML-N government

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed senior advocate and legal expert Ashtar Ausaf Ali as 35th attorney general of Pakistan.

Ali will replace Khalid Javed Khan who stepped down April 10 after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ousted through a no-confidence motion.

Ali has served as the country's top legal officer during the previous Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) government from 2016 to 2018.

Ali is a senior advocate of the Supreme Court. He remained Chairman of the Pakistan Bar Council from 2016 to 2018, and as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice from 2015 to 2016.

He has previously served twice as the Punjab Advocate General, from 1998 to 1999 and 2012 to 2013, and as Prosecutor General from 2011 to 2012. He has also served as Advisor to the Prime Minister on Human Rights in 1999. He became a member of the Lahore Bar Association in 1980

Ali has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Forman Christian College, and did his LLB from Punjab University. He was awarded an Master of comparative Law (MCL) degree from George Washington University.

Ali is also the founder of a private law firm Ashtar Ali LLP.

Motorway Police IG, PTV MD changed

The government has also replaced Inspector General National Highways & Motorway Police and managing director of Pakistan Television (PTV).

IG NH&MP Inam Ghani was removed from his position and directed to report to the establishment division.

A notification issued be the establishment division said, "Mr. Inam Ghani, a BS-21 Officer of Police Service of Pakistan. presently serving as Inspector General, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP), under Minister of Communications, is transferred and directed to report to Establishment Divisions, with immediate effect and until further orders."

Khalid Mehmood, who was serving as an additional inspector general, has been appointed as the IG for three months.

In a separate development, the government has accepted the resignation of MD PTV Aamer Manzoor.

Sohail Ali Khan, who was serving as Ministry of Information additional secretary, has been given the additional charge of acting MD PTV.