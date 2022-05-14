Investors from war-torn Ukraine, Afghanistan invest in Pakistan businesses

It may be facing an existential crisis in a war with Russia, but Ukraine or people living in Ukraine continue to invest abroad, including in Pakistan.

In a report released on Saturday by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), the premier body which registers new companies and regulates existing companies said that it had registered as many as 2,345 new companies in April 2022, up 7% when compared to the corresponding period last year. In March 2022, the SECP registered 2,354 new companies, including 53 new companies.

With the addition of these companies, the total number of companies registered in Pakistan swelled to 168,030.

Total capitalization (paid-up-capital) for newly incorporated companies in April stood at Rs3.1 billion.

The SECP said that foreign investment had been reported in 63 new companies. These companies received foreign investment from 19 countries including Austria, Azerbaijan, Canada, China, Denmark, the Dominican Republic, Germany, Ireland, Jordan, South Korea, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, UAE, UK, and the USA.

Investment also came from war-torn countries including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

The commission further said that of the new companies registered in the country during April, those registered in the real estate development and construction sector took the lead with 434 companies incorporated.

Information technology was second with 355 companies incorporated in this sector, trading was third with 285 companies incorporated.

Other sectors in which companies were incorporated included services with 195, food and beverages with 93, e-commerce with 88, education with 81, tourism with 75, marketing and advertisement with 64, corporate agricultural farming with 60, engineering with 59, healthcare with 50, pharmaceutical with 48, textile with 45, chemical with 44, logging with 40, mining and quarrying with 39, communication with 31, and transport with 31.

The auto, allied, and power generation sectors each saw 26 companies registered. Around 22 companies were registered as cables and electric goods, fuel and energy with 17, broadcasting and telecasting with 16, paper and board with 16, cosmetics and toiletries with 15, arts and culture with 14 while 76 companies were registered in other sectors.

In April, about 65% of companies were registered as private limited companies, while 33% were registered as single-member companies. A further two percent were registered as public unlisted companies, not-for-profit associations, foreign companies and limited liability partnerships (LLP).

About 99.8% of companies were registered online and 0.02% of companies were registered offline, while 175 foreign users were registered from overseas.

As a result of the integration of SECP with FBR and various provincial departments, 2,252 companies were registered with FBR for the generation of national tax numbers (NTN), 58 companies with the Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI), two companies with PESSI/SESSI.