Interior minister terms Khan’s ‘life threat’ claim a fraud

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has responded to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan’s claim about “someone” conspiring against him and wanting him dead and termed it a “fraud and drama” with the nation.

Talking to SAMAA TV’s Naveed Chaudhry in London, the interior minister said the PTI chief became a habit of lying and building fake narratives like the way he did when he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s office.

“There is nothing like that and if there is any evidence and we will treat as a first information report and will launch an investigation if there is any truth,” he added.

Warning Khan of the consequences, the interior minister said he will be held accountable if it would turn out fraud and drama.

Talking about the security given to Khan, he said Khan wrote a letter to beef up his security so Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif himself ordered and ensured the implementation of full proof security.

Rana Sanaullah said the government has not been stopping crowds to go in PTI public rallies. “He [Imran Khan] has a rove and debauchee fan-based crowd and we don’t need to stop them,” the interior minister added.

“If the government decides not to allow them to march on Islamabad. He can’t bring even 20 people there,” he said.