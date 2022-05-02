Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Intense heatwave, dust storm predicted in Sindh

Cities to swelter at 49C

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

The met department has predicted intense heatwave and dust storm in various Sindh cities over the next three days. 

According to an advisory released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) intense heatwave will preserve in Dadu, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur with the highest temperature expected to touch 49C. 

Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot and Hyderabad could experience maximum temperature between 43C and 45C. 

However, this heatwave is expected to subside by Tuesday. 

The weather will remain hot in central and upper Sindh regions, with possibility dust storms, thunder storms and light rain in Jacobabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu and Qambar Shahdadkot & Jamshoro till May 5. 

The met department has also predicted dust storm in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Nawabshah, Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Umerkot. 

Punjab

The weather in many Punjab cities is expected to remain warm and dry.

According to the met department, the maximum temperature in Lahore is expected to rise to 43C. The weather is expected to cool during the night with light breeze.

The met department has predicted dusty winds to blow Thursday in Lahore.

Karachi Weather weather updates
 
