Intelligence official gunned down in Peshawar

Unknown assailants gunned down an intelligence officer in Peshawar’s Sarki Gate area on Wednesday. His colleague and a passerby were injured.

Police officials said that the attackers ambushed the car used by the intelligence officials, killing one of them and severely wounding the other.

The martyred official has been identified as Najeeb, they said.

The wounded intelligence official was being treated at the hospital while the passerby, who was identified as Junaid, is said to be in stable condition.

The assailants fled the scene after the attack.

A contingent of police arrived at the scene and cordoned off the area. They were reportedly carrying out a combing operation.

A number of security personnel of have been targeted by militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan in recent weeks.