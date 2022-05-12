Indian couple sue son, daughter-in-law for refusal to procreate

An elderly Indian couple has moved court against their son and daughter-in-law over the younger pair’s refusal to procreate, demanding a grandchild or Rs50 million in compensation.

The extraordinary court case surfaced in India’s northern state Uttarakhand where Sanjeev and Sadhana Prasad, who hail from Haridwar, said in a petition that they had exhausted their savings raising and educating their pilot son and paying for a lavish wedding.

“We don’t care about gender, just want a grandchild,” the couple said in their petition filed with a court in Haridwar last week.

They help their son get married in 2016 in “hopes” of having grandchildren, they said.

The couple has now demanded compensation in the form of either a grandchild or a penalty of Rs25 million each from their son and daughter-in-law.

Their lawyer insisted that the case portrays the truth of modern society, adding that the petition will be taken up for hearing by the court on May 17.

India has a strong joint family system with many generations including grandparents, nephews, aunts, and uncles often living in the same household.

However, in recent years the trend has shifted, with young couples preferring to move away from their parents or siblings, and wives — as in this case — opting to work rather than focus on having children and staying at home.

With additional information from AFP