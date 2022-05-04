Wednesday, May 4, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  02
India seizes Pakistani boat finds nothing but fishes, nets

BSF says fishermen ran away

SAMAA | - Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 4, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Source: ANI/Twitter

India’s Border Security Force (BSF) has claimed to have seized a Pakistani boat in the Harami Nala creek area in Kutch district of Gujarat state, close to the India-Pakistan border. 

According to BSF Gujarat, its patrol team on Wednesday noticed the suspicious movement of a row boat with three to four people on board. 

When the fishermen saw the patrol approach, they abandoned the boat and fled, taking advantage of the marshy area, the BSF claimed. 

The BSF managed to seize the boat. After a thorough search, the patrol team reported that they only found some fish, fishing nets and other fishing equipment. 

This is not the first time that the BSF has claimed to have seize fishing boats belonging to Pakistani fishermen in the area. 

Last month, the BSF claimed to have seized a Pakistani boat which had ventured some 100 meters inside Indian territory. However, no person was arrested, with BSF claiming they ran back into Pakistan taking the advantage of swamps. 

Nothing suspicious was recovered from the boat except some fish, fishing nets and fishing equipment, the BSF said in a statement. 

The BSF had also made a similar claim back in February when it seized nine fishing boats, but failed to nab any fisherman. 

India Pakistan
 
