In this Multan village, cousin marriages destroyed three generations

A tale of misery and helplessness

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
SAMAA |
For someone visiting the first time, Multan's town of Arain Basti would appear normal, albeit eerily quiet.

People would be seen walking in the streets, children running around and occasional cars and motorbikes making moving on the town’s dirt roads. 

However, at a closer look, one would notice something strange – most people used sign language for communication. 

More than 100 people in this town – one in almost every house – is deaf and dumb. This plagued three generation of the residents. 

For years, local population thought it is under the spell of witch craft and black magic. However, it took a medical test done by the team of doctor that cousin marriage was to be blamed for their grim fate. 

Unaware of the consequences, the genetic disease was transferred from generation to generations as a result of intra caste and cousin marriages. 

The area, despite having a majority of deaf and dumb people, lacks basic facilities for their needs. The area has no special school or employment for them. 

