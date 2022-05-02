In pictures: NYC’s Empire State building turns green for Eid

Muslims in several countries celebrated Eid ul Fitr today (May 2), which marks the end of the Ramzan.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Bahrain and Yemen celebrated Eid Monday.

Images from these countries showed congregations in mosques and festivities celebration at homes.

To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated in green colors.

Source: AA

A post shared by the building’s official Twitter account showed the iconic building lit in green colors.

“Taking to the skies in green tonight for Eid al-Fitr,” said the tweet.