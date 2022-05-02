Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

In pictures: NYC’s Empire State building turns green for Eid

Turkey, US, UK, Saudi Arabia celebrate today

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Empire State Building/Twitter

Muslims in several countries celebrated Eid ul Fitr today (May 2), which marks the end of the Ramzan.

Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Malaysia, Bahrain and Yemen celebrated Eid Monday.

Images from these countries showed congregations in mosques and festivities celebration at homes.

To mark the occasion, the Empire State Building in New York City was illuminated in green colors.

Source: AA

A post shared by the building’s official Twitter account showed the iconic building lit in green colors.

“Taking to the skies in green tonight for Eid al-Fitr,” said the tweet.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Eid-ul-Fitr Empire State Building
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
Shawwal crescent not sighted, Eid to be celebrated on Tuesday
PML-N govt considering suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence: Rana Sanaullah
PML-N govt considering suspending Nawaz Sharif’s sentence: Rana Sanaullah
FIA detains PTI MNA Rashid Shafiq over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident
FIA detains PTI MNA Rashid Shafiq over Masjid-e-Nabawi incident
Imran defends exorbitant increase in Farah's wealth, credits PTI's policies
Imran defends exorbitant increase in Farah’s wealth, credits PTI’s policies
KP govt, Mufti Popalzai announce Eid on Monday
KP govt, Mufti Popalzai announce Eid on Monday
Fire after 'explosion' at Customs office in Quetta leaves mystery
Fire after ‘explosion’ at Customs office in Quetta leaves mystery
Sheikh Rasheed says he fears being killed
Sheikh Rasheed says he fears being killed
Govt supports probe into Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, declares FIRs correct
Govt supports probe into Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, declares FIRs correct
Farah Gogi was Imran's frontperson in Punjab, says Marriyum
Farah Gogi was Imran’s frontperson in Punjab, says Marriyum
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
Misuse of blasphemy laws, PTI to raise issue with UN
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.