As the nation is celebrating Eid-ul-Fitr across the country, celebrities have stood out with their unique fashion statements.

They have shared greetings for their fans on social media and posted photos with Eid wishes. They flaunted their fashion sense by wearing stylish clothes for the festive event.

Here are some of the celebrities who blew us away with their outfits.

Malala Yousuf Zai and Asser Malik

Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor

Ramsha Khan

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain

Junaid Khan with his family

Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir

Abiha Hashim

Asim Azhar