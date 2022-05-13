Imran says he warned the ‘neutrals’ against economic collapse

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan has said that he had warned the ‘neutrals’ that if the ‘conspiracy’ to remove him succeeded the country’s economy would collapse and this is what has happened.

Imran Khan made the statement in a tweet on Friday, a day after he told a public rally in Attock on Thursday that he had informed ‘the people with power to thwart the conspiracy’ about the intrigue but unfortunately they could do nothing.

On Friday, Imran Khan provided an overview of the economy and compared it with his days in power, though his claims were quickly challenged by PML-N’s Nawaz Sharif.

Imran said that today the rupee has hit a historic low of Rs193 per dollar while on March 8 it was at Rs178, and the interest rates are at the highest level of 15% since 1998. The stock market has shed 3,000 points or 6.4% and lost a capitalization of Rs604 billion, Imran Khan said.

He added that inflation is at the highest level of 13.4% since January 2020.

The PTI chief then said that these were the signs of lack of trust in the current government. “The market is waiting for policy and measures which this imported government has completely failed to provide. Shaukat Tareen and I warned the “neutrals” that if the conspiracy was successful, our weak economic recovery would collapse. That is all that has happened now,” said Imran Khan.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz was quick to respond and she blamed Imran Khan for tanking the economy in his four years of rule that ended on April 11.

“This is all you doing. Don’t think people are stupid. Answer for the worst performance in four years. You are responsible for bringing Pakistan and its economy to such a state. You will have to answer,” she said in a tweet.

Shireen Mazari accuses the neutrals

Imran Khan’s tweet coincided with a press conference by PTI leader Shireen Mazari who accused the ‘neutrals’ of being part of the ‘conspiracy’ against Imran Khan.

Speaking in Islamabad, she said how could the country’s institutions remain neutral in a conspiracy. The neutrals supported the conspiracy against the PTI government, she claimed.

“I ask again the neutrals, when you supported the conspiracy, did you think about the destruction of economy,” she said.

“What did the neutrals think. What was the reason that you allowed the conspiracy to succeed against a democratically elected government,” she said.



