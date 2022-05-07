Saturday, May 7, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  05
Imran: Lack of conviction against Sharifs was part of ‘conspiracy’

PTI chief addresses overseas Pakistanis

Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago
Posted: May 7, 2022 | Last Updated: 46 mins ago

Former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan Saturday addressed overseas Pakistanis and claimed that the ‘conspiracy’ against him was hatched after he refused to offer airbases to the United States in 2021, following the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

His ‘virtual address to the overseas Pakistanis’ was covered by almost all TV channels.

“Then when it came to bases after the United State evacuated Afghanistan and wanted to conduct strikes in Afghanistan, but that was totally unacceptable” as “we had already got our 80,000 people killed and no one appreciated Pakistan’s sacrifices,” he said.

They never appreciated and then they were saying that “give us bases again. I would never have agreed. The problem began from this point. And after that the conspiracy was hatched,” he claimed adding that he learnt about the conspiracy in July-August 2021.

Imran Khan said that the lack of conviction against the then opposition leaders in court was also part of the “conspiracy.”

“There, too, powerful forces were sitting here who would not allow their conviction,” Imran Khan claimed, saying most of the faced “open and shut” cases.

Imran said that he learnt about the conspiracy when then opposition leaders and dissident PTI MPs frequented the US embassy in Islamabad.

He said that people who attended meetings at the US embassy became the ‘go-between’ for the no-confidence motion against him.

The former prime minister then repeated his allegations about US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu, who, he claimed, threatened against Khan’s survival in the no-trust vote.

“After that when the government collapsed. Everyone knows when the courts opened at 12am. [Our] hands were tied and we were totally isolated and the government was removed,” he said, gesturing by placing his one wrist on the other.

Imran Khan said that the “bigger conspiracy” was that the Sharif family who faced corruption cases were propped into power.

Khan said that if his removal was inevitable people other than the Sharifs should have replaced him.

He paid tribute to the overseas Pakistanis for their protest demonstrations against his ouster.

Imran Khan said that when he took to power in 2018 the country was “bankrupt” and he had to go abroad to seek loans, while, on the other hand, when his government was ousted he had turned around the economy.

The PTI chief claimed that like Iranian Prime Mohammad Mosaddegh — whom is repeatedly called Musadik Malik — his government was maligned in the name of inflation before it was overthrown. Now the media cannot see inflation, he said.

He said that the facts about his ouster had become clear in Pakistan but people in the West did not know as the Western media was suppressing them.

Imran urged his overseas supporters to write letters to local politicians in the west to apprise them of the fact.

Speaking about his planned march on Islamabad, he said that he had never seen the Pakistani nation united in the way it had become now.

He said that the PTI march would be peaceful and is meant to register protest before the international media and state institutions so that “they know.”

Imran Khan said that his life experience told him that “our ruling elite is, unfortunately, corruption, soft and slave too. They believe that they cannot do without the United States. We never said that we are against America. We never said an anti-American thing. But we say that slavery is unacceptable.”

Imran Khan
 
