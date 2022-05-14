Saturday, May 14, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  12
Imran Khan says another conspiracy being hatched against him

Claims conspirators want him dead

SAMAA | - Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 14, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

PTI Chief Imran Khan addresses Sialkot rally hours after the party had to change the venue following clashes (Photo: SAMAA TV/ Screengrab)

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan said that another conspiracy was being hatched against him behind closed doors while addressing a rally in Sialkot hours after the party had to change the venue following clashes between PTI workers and police and protests from the Christian community, who objected to the PTI’s public gathering at a church land.

“A conspiracy is being hatched against me [Imran Khan] behind closed doors,” he claimed. “They want me dead.”

“I have recorded a statement and kept it in a safe,” Khan added, saying that if anything happens to him the video will be released.

The former prime minister said that I have revealed all the names involved in the conspiracy against him.

Khan slammed the government, saying the PTI government had never stopped its opponents from rallies but today (Saturday) they had played a “religion card” to stop the rally.

“Every three months, they [PDM] to oust our government used to come to Islamabad,” he said.

He said his party has always remained peaceful, warning Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah the former prime minister said that if they resort to violence, then they would “not get any place to hide”.

The ousted prime minister said after the first independence struggle the nation was struggling for “real independence” for the second time.

“Nawaz Sharif escaped the country with a ‘Bollywood style’ acting,” he said.

Following the violent protest, some of the PTI leaders and activists including, Usman Dar, were briefly detained when they tried to go ahead with holding the rally at the church’s CTI ground. The public gathering is now being held at the VIP Cricket Ground.

Thus the PTI chief urged all party workers to come out to streets across the country and stage a protest against the “imported government” for being outrageous.

Khan has been campaigning since his ouster from Prime Minister’s Office which he claimed was a “foreign conspiracy” against his government.

More to follow…

