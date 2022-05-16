Monday, May 16, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  14
Imran Khan: FIA being destroyed by government

Reiterates 'foreign conspiracy' claim against his govt

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan has accused the government of destroying Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) in order to shut all the running cases against PML-N leaders’ corruption.

He was addressing the Swabi rally on Monday amid strict security measures that have been put in place after he revealed a “life threat” during a public gathering in Sialkot last week.

A 60-feet long and 30-feet wide stage has been set at Swabi stadium for the PTI leadership.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered the interior ministry to ensure foolproof security of the PTI chairperson and follow all the necessary precautions.

Khan has been campaigning since his ouster from Prime Minister’s Office which he claimed was a “foreign conspiracy” against his government.

His first anti-government rally on April 13 in Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

He has held a series of rallies across different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, and Jhelum, as the party gears up for the march on Islamabad.

More to follow…

