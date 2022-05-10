Tuesday, May 10, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  08
News

Americans propped Shehbaz Sharif into power: Imran Khan

The PTI chief explained who he referred as Mir Jaffar

Posted: May 10, 2022
Posted: May 10, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has claimed that Americans propped Shehbaz Sharif into power after removing him like the Britishers removed Sirajud Daulah and installed Mir Jaffar.

Addressing a rally in Jhelum on Tuesday, Imran Khan explained who he referred to when he made a historical reference about Mir Jaffar.

Talking about the anti-army accusations, Khan clarified that he did not criticise the armed forces as they were a crucial force that was holding the country together.

“Two things are holding Pakistan together, army and PTI,” he added.

The PTI chief, once again, said US Under Secretary Donald Lu told Pakistan’s ambassador that if Khan were ousted from the prime minister’s office, then “everything will be forgiven”.

“He said that if [I] is not removed, then Pakistan will face grave consequences,” the PTI chairman told his party workers, adding that following this, a “conspiracy” was launched to remove an elected leader of 220 million people.

“When ‘cherry blossom’ was placed as the prime minister, the nation ‘stood’ against the government,” he said.

Taking a jibe at JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Khan said that his party took up the ministry of communications which develops streets and highways to make money.

“Nawaz Sharif is a coward and a thief who flees abroad whenever he gets the chance to,” he said, adding that the prime minister and other PML-N leaders are set to leave for London as, Khan claimed, “a big decision” is on the cards.

The former prime minister was scheduled to hold six power shows in the second phase of the PTI public campaign after Eidul Fitr for which the first rally was held in Mianwali on May 6 followed by the Abbottabad rally on May 8.

Earlier in the day, PTI released a special message for Jhelum in which Khan termed Jhelum the city of martyrs and ghazis, saying he is coming to the Punjab’s city to “prepare everyone for real independence”.

The National Assembly, on the other hand, passed a resolution on Monday to condemn Khan’s “anti-army” statements during the public gathering.

Responding to the development, the PTI chief said he will answer the accusations of him being “anti-army” leveled by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after the Abbottabad rally.

The incumbent PM lambasted the PTI chairperson for his “aggressive speeches” against the state institutions and said Khan’s statements could cause anarchy in Pakistan.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

