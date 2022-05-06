Imran Khan podcast, Shahbaz Gill accident, new SBP governor

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Friday, May 06, 2022.

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan said late Thursday that he could not make any major legislation as he did not had majority in the parliament.

Imran Khan said now he will come to power only if he gets majority.

During the podcast on TCM, former prime minister said he wanted to pursue an independent foreign policy whether “someone” liked it or not, nearly three weeks after he was ousted from power following a successful no-trust vote by the parliament.

Dr Murtaza Syed has taken over as the acting governor of the bank, replacing outgoing governor Dr Reza Baqir whose term ended on May 4, the State Bank of Pakistan announced late on Thursday evening.

The central bank said that Deputy Governor Dr Syed has assumed the position of acting governor. The bank noted that Dr Syed’s temporary appointment was made possible because he was the senior-most deputy governor at the bank. Read details.

Pakistan has rejected the report of so-called Indian Delimitation Commission for Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Charge d’Affairs was summoned to Foreign Ministry in Islamabad and handed over a demarche, conveying the categorical rejection of the report.

In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said the so-called Indian commission is aimed at disenfranchising and disempowering the Muslim majority population of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Indian side was conveyed that this entire exercise is farcical and has already been rejected by the cross-section of political parties in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was injured in a car collision on Islamabad-Lahore Motorway (M2).

Gill’s car was rear-ended by another vehicle on the motorway and he was injured, a person travelling with Shahbaz Gill told SAMAA TV’s Abbas Shabbir.

The motorway police officials were probing the incident, Shabbir said.

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced that the government had decided to form an inquiry commission to probe the PTI claims about a foreign conspiracy to dislodge Imran Khan and the commission would be headed by such an impartial person that no one would be able to “raise a finger” against him. Read here.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry has said his party will only accept the inquiry done by an independent judicial commission into the alleged foreign conspiracy to remove former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government.

Pakistani top leadership’s show of solidarity with China over killing of Chinese citizens in Karachi once again demonstrated that all weather strategic cooperative partnership between China and Pakistan is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people and any attempt to undermine mutual trust and cooperation is doomed to fail, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Zhao Lijian said on a regular briefing.

In case you missed: Hafeez unimpressed with Pakistan team composition

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez isn’t impressed with the Men in Green’s team composition ahead of this year’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Hafeez believes that Pakistan needs to sort out its batting order before the event.

“I will hope and pray that Pakistan do well in the tournament but I feel that there is something missing in our composition right now,” said Hafeez during an interview with ARY News.

