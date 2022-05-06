Imran: Sea of people to hit Islamabad after May 20

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan says a ‘sea of people’ will hit Islamabad when he gives the call for a long march on the federal capital after May 20.

Imran Khan addressed a public gathering in Mianwali which he said marked the beginning of his movement for ‘real freedom.’

Khan declared that supporting him amounted to ‘jihad’ and said that in the era of social media people could not be controlled by media curbs.

“Would you march on Islamabad on my call,” Imran asked the crowd at the opening of his speech.

The former prime minister repeated his claims about the US conspiracy to remove him from power.

Imran Khan said he would continue to wage ‘jihad’ until, what he called, ‘thieves’ were sent behind the bars.

The former prime minister thanked people of Mianwali for electing and sending him to the National Assembly.

He said that he was launching the movement for ‘real freedom’ of the country and would give the call for a long march on Islamabad on any day after May 20.

Speaking about the FIRs registered against him and other PTI leaders in connection with the Masjid–e-Nabwi incident, Imran Khan said that wherever the “shameless” and “liars” go, they would be called traitors.

He also claimed that Shehbaz Gill was ‘attacked’ on the instructions of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He warned that if any of PTI workers was hurt, he would hold not only the “three stooges” but also their “handlers” responsible.

Khan said the time was gone when the nation could be controlled by controlling the media because now it was an era of social media. “No one would be controlled,” he said.

He said the biggest sea of people in history was going to hit Islamabad when he gave a call for the long march.

He said he held rallies in Mianwali for 26 years, but this was the largest rally he ever addressed.

Imran said that protest in Islamabad would be peaceful and attended by women as well. “If any one tried to stop it, you will be resposponsible,” he warned.

He also said that people from Mianwali who may not be able to march to Islamabad should protest in their hometown.

But then he also said that he wanted ‘everyone of you’ to come to Islamabad to give message to this ‘boot polisher’ that this ‘slavery’ is not acceptable, and elections must be held so that people could decide.

Imran Khan said that the PTI government in Punjab was removed with the help of lotas (turncoats) and money.

“I ask the justice institutions, shouldn’t have you taken notice of it,” he said.

“If the courts could be opened at 12 in the night, why these thieves cannot be disqualified,” he said.

People must take these lotas to task and teach them a lesson in the future, Imran Khan said.

The former prime minister repeated his old statement about neutrality and claimed that Allah did not allow anyone to be neutral.

He also said people needed to decide whether they were standing shoulder to shoulder with thieves or with good.

He declared that siding with him was ‘jihad’ and the fight for real freedom.

The PTI chief said that his political career started from Mianwali and he was launching his movement for the real freedom from this city.

He ended his speech by again saying that a ‘sea of people’ will hit Islamabad and he would give the call for march any time after May 20.

Arrangements for rally

The organizers built a stage in a large ground using shipping containers.

Around 4,000 chairs were installed, though a major portion of the venue had been left empty for people to stand.

Imran Khan addressed the gathering in daylight and, hence, the organizers did not installed floodlights, in sharp contrast to his other rallies, SAMAA TV’s Fahad Bhatti reported.

A heavy police contingent was deployed to ensure security.

The stage was protected by barbed wires and walk-through gates.

The Mianwali rally is the first in a series of public gatherings that the former prime minister is scheduled to address this month.