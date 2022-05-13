Imran assails ‘neutrals’, chief election commissioner at Mardan rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan Friday lashed out at, whom he called, the ‘neutrals’ and the chief election commissioner of Pakistan as he addressed a rally in Mardan and laid down his demands.

The rally was part of his campaign for the Haqeeqi Azadi March (real freedom march) on Islamabad against the current government.

Khan’s put forward the following demands at the rally

announcement of a date for the general elections

removal of Chief Election Commissioner Sikar Sultan Raja, whom he had appointed in January 2020

Formation of a judicial commission to probe the ‘foreign conspiracy’

and an open hearing of the said judicial commission’s proceedings

Saying that it was for the people, and not for any foreign country, to decide who should rule Pakistan, Imran Khan urged his supporters to overcome their fear of death before coming to Islamabad (for the long march) against the “imported” government.

“The sea of people will wash away everyone if there is no date for elections,” said Imran Khan.

Imran Khan also addressed all the public employees including the personnel of the security forces but stopped short of saying anything concrete.

“Today I am speaking to all of my public servants. Speaking to policemen, speaking to my soldiers. Whoever receives salary I am speaking to him. Do remember, the rizq is in the hand of Allah and hardwork in your hand.”

He said that the current rulers would never allow Pakistan to become a great nation.

He then spoke about economic difficulties during his rule and his plans for the long march on Islamabad.

“I am giving a message to the corrupt mafia and the convicts should hear this,” he said, “You will not make decisions for the country, but the people will decide who rules Pakistan.”

He once again reiterated his claim that the “United States had conspired” against his regime, while the local “Mir Sadiqs and Mir Jaffars” were involved.

“When I came to know about the conspiracy, I approached people who could stop it,” the former prime minister claimed.

“I told them that if this conspiracy succeeded, our economy would falter given its current condition.”

The PTI chairperson said he had sent then Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to tell “those who call themselves neutral” that the economy will collapse, but they did not do anything.

Imran Khan had made the same claim in a tweet posted a few hours before he addressed the rally while at the same time his colleague Shireen Mazari accused the ‘neutrals’ of being involved in Khan’s ouster.

“I know who conspired [against me]. The image of each of the conspirators [and] Mir Jaffar have been imprinted on my heart,” he said

He said that the chief justice of Pakistan must form a commission to dig up who conspired against him and an open hearing must be held so that the nation could know who was siding with these Mir Jaffars and Mir Saddiq.

Imran Khan launched a virulent attack against the chief election commissioner of Pakistan and demanded that he must be removed.

CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja was appointed in January 2020 by Imran Khan and holds a constitutional post. The procedure for the removal of the CEC is the same that applies to the judges of the higher judiciary.

Khan has been campaigning since his ouster from Prime Minister’s Office which he claimed was a “foreign conspiracy” against his government.

His first anti-government rally on April 13 in Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

The former prime minister was scheduled to hold six power shows in the second phase of the PTI public campaign after Eidul Fitr for which the first rally was held in Mianwali on May 6 followed by the Abbottabad rally on May 8. The third rally was held in Jhelum on Tuesday and the fourth was on Thursday in Attock.

More to follow…