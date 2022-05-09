Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan launched Monday party’s membership campaign marking preparation for next general elections.

A mobile application “Raabta” has been launched in an effort to boost the party’s membership.

The PTI has been mobilising the masses and demanding early elections since the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM Office last month through a no-confidence motion.

Former premier Imran Khan has been holding public rallies across the country and also using social media to propagate his message and build pressure on the government.

More to follow…