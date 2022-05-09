Monday, May 9, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  07
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Imran Khan launches PTI’s membership campaign

Reiterates early elections

SAMAA | - Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 9, 2022 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan launched Monday party’s membership campaign marking preparation for next general elections.

A mobile application “Raabta” has been launched in an effort to boost the party’s membership.

The PTI has been mobilising the masses and demanding early elections since the ouster of Imran Khan from the PM Office last month through a no-confidence motion.

Former premier Imran Khan has been holding public rallies across the country and also using social media to propagate his message and build pressure on the government.

More to follow…

FaceBook WhatsApp
Imran Khan
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
Shehbaz says Maryam did not mean to attack anyone
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
ISPR warns against dragging armed forces into political debate
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Former FIA director Dr Rizwan passes away
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
Nasreen Jalil set to become Sindh governor
Flood causes massive destruction in Hunza, adjoining areas
Flood causes massive destruction in Hunza, adjoining areas
India launches another hydropower project on River Chenab
India launches another hydropower project on River Chenab
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
New heatwave alert, flood in Hunza, PTI’s plan B
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s 'Mir Jaffar' statement conspiracy against Pakistan
Shehbaz Sharif terms Imran’s ‘Mir Jaffar’ statement conspiracy against Pakistan
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
No cooling down for Sindh as new heatwave alert issued
Imran says will lead two million people on Islamabad
Imran says will lead two million people on Islamabad
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.