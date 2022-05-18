Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
Imran Khan addresses rally in Gujranwala

Says will unveil long march schedule in Multan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chief Imran Khan is addressing Gujranwala rally as the party gears up for its Haqeeqi Azadi March (Real Freedom March) on Islamabad against the coalition government.

Imran has been campaigning since his ouster which he claimed was the result of a “foreign conspiracy”.

His first anti-government rally on April 13 in Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

He has held a series of rallies across different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sialkot, Mardan and Swabi, and said that he would give the call for a march on Islamabad anytime after May 20.

