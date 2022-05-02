Monday, May 2, 2022  | 1443  رمضان  30
Imran holds up US analysts’ interview as proof of conspiracy

Questions Biden over fanning anti-American sentiment in Pakistan

SAMAA | - Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago
Posted: May 2, 2022 | Last Updated: 51 mins ago

Photo: Online/File

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan has claimed that the United States wanted an obedient puppet for which an elected prime minister was removed in Pakistan through a conspiracy.

Taking to Twitter, the former prime minister posted a clip from the Fox News show, Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy, where Pakistan’s foreign policy with the US was being discussed and defense analyst was asked to share her message for Pakistan.

National security analyst, Rebecca Grant, said Pakistan needs to “support Ukraine and stop looking for deals with Russia”, adding that the country should “limit the involvements with China”.

“[The country] should also stop the anti-American policies that are part of the reasons that Imran Khan, prime minister, got voted out a couple of weeks ago,” Rebecca said. “It is time to cool anti-American and pro-Russian policies.”

The PTI chairperson on Monday held up her remarks as proof of foreign conspiracy and said if anyone had any doubts about “the US regime change conspiracy” the video should remove all doubts as to why a democratically elected PM was ousted.

The former prime minister also questioned US President Joe Biden that by “indulging in a regime change conspiracy for the country of over 220 million people to bring in a puppet prime minister, do you think you have lessened or increased anti-American sentiment in Pakistan?”

He asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan to form a commission to hold public hearings on the “threat letter that was evident from the cipher message” sent by the Pakistani envoy to Washington.

The former human rights minister, Shireen Mazari also shared the same clip and described it as a “proof” of the foreign conspiracy against Khan.

“After this video, a response is surely needed from the DG ISPR [Pakistan Army’s media wing] to explain how Establishment still thinks there was no US regime change conspiracy to remove democratically-elected PM IK,” Mazari tweeted. “After all it is about Pakistan’s sovereignty.”

However, the statement by the defence analyst which is being pegged as the proof was solely her personal remarks on the TV show. Rebecca Grant never had worked with the US government. She is an analyst at Fox and runs her research firm.

