Imran Khan files review petition challenging SC’s deputy speaker verdict

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chairman Imran Khan has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking reversal of its verdict in former Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri ruling case.

Last month, the larger bench of the apex court declared the deputy speaker’s ruling to disallow a no-confidence motion against Imran Khan as unconstitutional in a unanimous judgment. It set aside the ruling as well as the subsequent steps including then prime minister Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve the assemblies.

In his application, Imran Khan has maintained that the court did not correctly review the articles of the constitution.

“The Honourable Bench of the Apex Court has erred to appreciate the provisions of the Article 66, 67 and 69 of the Constitution of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 (the “Constitution”) read with Article 248 bars the superior court to interfere in the proceedings of the Parliament and/or hold inter alia the President, the Prime Minister, the Speaker as well as the Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly. The stated institution cannot be subordinate and answerable to the jurisdiction of a Bench of the Apex Court due to the unequivocal bar of jurisdiction contained in the above-mentioned Articles of the Constitution,” the petition reads.

The former prime minister maintained that the court can not interfere in the working of the parliament.

“The Apex Court has erred to appreciate the mandate of the Constitution which ensures that the Parliament as well as the members/officers thereof, the President as well as the Prime Minister are not answerable in exercise of their functions well as discretionary powers before any Court nor their discharge of constitutional obligations can be called into question before any court under the Constitution. The entire jurisdiction exercised by the Honourable Bench of the Apex Court is in violation of Article 175 of the Constitution.”

Imran Khan said that the Supreme Court “exercised the jurisdiction in a manner which is unprecedented” as it directed the National Assembly to act in a regimented manner. The order also curtailed their [members national assembly] rights/discretion viz discharge of constitutional obligations.

The petitioner said that the interference is not in accordance with the Constitution.

The former prime minister prayed to the court to review the larger bench’s verdict declaring the deputy speaker’s ruling unconstitutional and restoring the assemblies.

The petition “prayed that this August Court may kindly review, recall and set aside the Impugned Order dated 07.04.2022 passed by this Hon’ble Court in SMC No.01/2022 which is based on errors floating on the surface, therefore, the impugned Order may kindly be recalled and the captioned causes be dismissed/discharged.”