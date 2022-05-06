Friday, May 6, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  04
Imran Khan claims he knew about PML-N plans since July

Clears air regarding appointment of new army chief

SAMAA | - Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago
Posted: May 6, 2022 | Last Updated: 38 mins ago

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan claimed that he knew about the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s plans against him since July last year.

Last month, Imran Khan became the first Pakistani prime minister to be voted out after the National Assembly passed the no-confidence motion against him with 174 votes.

During the podcast on TCM late Thursday, the former PM tried to clear the air surrounding the controversy regarding his disagreement with the Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa over Lt. General Faiz Hameed’s posting.

Imran Khan said “I never had a problem with the army because I never intervened nor did I think I would ever bring my army chief.”

“The only problem I had was that I knew there was a possibility of a civil war in Afghanistan last summer and I was afraid that if the US left Afghanistan, it would have repercussions for Pakistan,” the PTI chairman said.

Former prime minister said he wanted Lt. General Faiz Hameed to continue serving as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) during what he perceived would a “difficult winter season” .The impression, however, was created that I wanted to keep him and make him the the army chief, said Imran Khan.

PTI chief said that people who knew him since his cricketing days, knows that he would never go against merit. “So, I can never think of going against merit for [the appointment of] army chief.”

US found new ‘Yes Men’ in Pakistan

Talking about ties with the United States, Imran Khan said that the US has now found yes men in Pakistan, in an apparent reference to the PML-N led coalition government,

During my tenure, we had an independent foreign policy from day one whether someone likes it or not.

Majority government

Former PM said so many people in the institutions have been the beneficiaries of a corrupt system. He lamented that he could not introduce any major piece of legislation as he did not have majority in the parliament.

Imran Khan said now he will come to power only if he gets a majority.

