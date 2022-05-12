LIVE: Imran Khan addresses Attock rally

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief is addressing Attock rally as a part of a public campaign to mount pressure against the government after he was ousted from the Prime Minister’s Office earlier in April.

The PTI chief has, once again, told supporters to reach Islamabad once he will make the call, saying Pakistan should come out to get rid of the slavery of the “imported” government.

“We won’t move an inch until they announce elections,” Imran said. “We have to get rid of the ‘foreign conspiracy’ and ‘criminal’ ministers.”

The former prime minister said he would “lay his life” but won’t accept an “imported” government.

Accusing the opponents (PML-N and PPP) of murders, the PTI chief said those who had faced charges killed investigation officers in the respective cases.

His first anti-government rally on April 13 in Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

The former prime minister was scheduled to hold six power shows in the second phase of the PTI public campaign after Eidul Fitr for which the first rally was held in Mianwali on May 6 followed by the Abbottabad rally on May 8. The third rally was held in Jhelum on Tuesday.

