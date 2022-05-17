Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
HOME > News

Imran Khan addresses rally in Kohat

PTI supporters arrive at the venue in rallies

SAMAA | - Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan is addressing a public gathering in Kohat as the party gears up for Haqeeqi Azadi March (real freedom march) on Islamabad against the coalition government.

The PTI chief says that the government is in “fear now” as they have fallen into a trap because “a tiger is behind them and the ocean is in front”.

“He [Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif] desperately wanted to become the prime minister as he never came into power before unlike Nawaz Sharif,” he said.

A stage has been built at Kohat Sports Complex where several PTI leaders addressed the charged crowd.

Hours before the rally, rains with gusts uprooted some of the temporary structures at the ground, but at the same time improved weather conditions, allowing people a respite from intense heat.

PTI supporters arrived at the venue in rallies, headed by Shehryar Afridi and Zia Bangash, from Kacheri Chowk.

Khan has been campaigning since his ouster which he claimed was the result of a “foreign conspiracy”.

His first anti-government rally on April 13 in Peshawar, saw a big turnout where Imran announced his plan to continue protesting against the newly-installed government until fresh elections were held.

He has held a series of rallies across different cities, including Karachi, Mianwali, Lahore, Peshawar, Jhelum, Sialkot, Mardan and Swabi, and said that he would give the call for a march on Islamabad anytime after May 20.

More to follow…

