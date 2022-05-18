Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Wednesday addressed the Lahore Bar Association on an invitation from the bar president and secretary.

The former prime minister arrived at the bar Wednesday afternoon though a faction of Lahore lawyers had opposed inviting him earlier.

Imran Khan urged the lawyers to participate in his ‘real freedom march’ he plans after May 20. The PTI chief plans to lead two million people on Islamabad.

He said that no movement could succeed without the participation of lawyers and in Pakistan they had already launched a successful movement for the independence of the judiciary.

TV footage showed commotion at the event and enthusiastic lawyers milling around as Imran Khan spoke. Dozens of lawyers were seen on the stage obstructing the view for the audience.