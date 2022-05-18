Wednesday, May 18, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  16
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Imran Khan addresses Lahore bar, seeks support from lawyers

Commotions mar the event as PTI chief speaks

SAMAA | - Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: May 18, 2022 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan Wednesday addressed the Lahore Bar Association on an invitation from the bar president and secretary.

The former prime minister arrived at the bar Wednesday afternoon though a faction of Lahore lawyers had opposed inviting him earlier.

Imran Khan urged the lawyers to participate in his ‘real freedom march’ he plans after May 20. The PTI chief plans to lead two million people on Islamabad.

He said that no movement could succeed without the participation of lawyers and in Pakistan they had already launched a successful movement for the independence of the judiciary.

TV footage showed commotion at the event and enthusiastic lawyers milling around as Imran Khan spoke. Dozens of lawyers were seen on the stage obstructing the view for the audience.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
TikTokers making viral videos set Margalla Hills on fire
Questions over Hamza Shahbaz's future as PTI claims victory
Questions over Hamza Shahbaz’s future as PTI claims victory
Supreme Court: Vote of defecting MPs not to be counted
Supreme Court: Vote of defecting MPs not to be counted
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
TikTok issues warning after Margalla Hills fire video viral
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gets protective bail from SHC
Abdul Hafeez Sheikh gets protective bail from SHC
Cabinet rejects fresh elections, decides to amend NAB law
Cabinet rejects fresh elections, decides to amend NAB law
ECP reserves disqualification judgement as LHC admits petitions against Hamza
ECP reserves disqualification judgement as LHC admits petitions against Hamza
UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo
UK investigators close money-laundering probe against Farhan Junejo
Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family...
Imran Khan urges SC to hear cases against Sharif family daily
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
Pakistan, IMF begin Doha talks over release of funds
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.