IHC stops police from registering cases under blasphemy laws

CJ Minallah laments use of such laws for political purpose

SAMAA | - Posted: May 12, 2022 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Photo: AFP

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped the police from registering cases under the blasphemy laws. 

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah Wednesday passed the order while hearing a petition filed by former federal information minister Fawad Chaudhry to stop the police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were booked under blasphemy charges after incident of hooliganism in Masjid-e-Nabawi. 

Justice Minallah said the use of blasphemy laws for political purposes is also blasphemy. 

He said the police will have to satisfy the court of reasonable justification before arresting anyone under the blasphemy laws. 

Deputy attorney general told the court that the FIRs were filed by the people. However, CJ Minallah interjected, adding there were ill intentions behinds the FIRs. 

The court asked the attorney general to seek directions from the government and assist the court. The hearing was adjourned for two weeks. 

During the hearing May 2, the court restrained the police from arresting the PTI leaders, adding they are still members of the National Assembly and cannot be apprehended without the permission of the National Assembly speaker. 

Various PTI leaders, including Chairman Imran Khan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shahbaz Gill, Sheikh Rashid and his nephew Rashid Shafique under sections 295 (defiling the place of worship) and 296 (disturbing religious assembly) of the Pakistan Penal Code. 

After the cases were registered, Chaudhry filed the petition through advocate Faisal Hussain Chaudhry, seeking the relief.

Blasphemy islamabad high court Justice Athar Minallah Masjid-e-Nabawi
 
