Houses collapse as 5.2 earthquake hits Balochistan’s Khuzdar

At least 80 houses collapsed and 250 others were left with cracks after a 5.2 earthquakes jolted several areas of Balochistan Friday evening. It was the second earthquake in Balochistan within few hours.

The National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) reported two earthquakes in Balochistan on Friday.

The first was reported at 12:48am on Friday with epicenter 56 km South of Dalbandin. Its intensity was recorded 5.1 on the Richter scale.

The second earthquake of 5.2 magnitude was reported at 6:21am and its epicenter was 80 Km North of Bela.

The tremors were felt in several parts of the Khuzdar district.

SAMAA TV, citing the Levies officials, reported that at least 80 houses collapsed while 250 others were left with cracks.

Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Major (retd) Mohammad Ilyas Kabzai said that the earthquake affected Nali, Zamri, Barang, Ornach and Kan Sonaro villages.

There were no reports of casualties, he deputy commissioner said.

He said that since the villages were located in far-flung areas, rescuers took time to reach them.

The authorities have dispatched ration, medicine, tents and blankets to the affected areas.