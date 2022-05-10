Hours after president’s refusal, government dismisses Punjab governor

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Punjab Governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema has been dismissed from his position by the federal government, hours after President Arif Alvi rejected a summary to remove him.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, the governor has been removed in light of the advices rendered by the prime minister for the removal of Cheema.

“In terms of Article 101 and Proviso to Article 48 (1) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan...and the Prime Minister's advice(s) rendered on 17-04-2022 and 01-05-2022 for removal of Governor of Punjab, Mr Omer Sarfraz Cheema ceases to hold the office of the Governor of the Punjab, with immediate effect,” the notification reads.

Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi will act as acting governor until the new governor takes oath.

After his dismissal, Cheema said he is taking the advised from his lawyers and announced a future course of action soon.

Security beefed up around Governor House

SAMAA TV’s Ans Zafar reported that after the notification was issued, the Punjab government has removed Cheema’s security detail.

A heavy contingent of police has been positioned around the Governor House and barricades have been placed on all entry points.

The police have been ordered to not allow Cheema to enter the building.

President refuses to remove Cheema

Earlier Monday, President Alvi turned down Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advisory for Cheema’s removal.

The president, while rejecting the advice, reasoned that there is no accusation of mismanagement against Punjab governor nor he has been convicted by any court.

The incumbent Punjab governor has not done anything that’s against the constitution, President Alvi said.

He added the governor cannot be removed without the approval of the president.

Under clause 3 of article 101 of the constitution, the governor would continue until the president agrees to replace him, according to a note written by the president on the advisory.

The prime minister has twice sent a summary to the president for Cheema’s removal as things had not been ideal between him and the government.

Cheema was appointed April 3, after former Prime Minister Imran Khan removed former Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.

However, after coming into power, Cheema refused to accept the election held in the Punjab Assembly in which Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Hamza Shahbaz was elected as Punjab Chief Minister.

Cheema even restored former Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, who resigned a month ago, citing legal lacunas in Buzdar’s resignation. He reasoned Buzdar’s resignation was not handwritten, as stipulated in the Constitution, and it was addressed to the prime minister and not the governor.

Buzdar’s resignation was accepted by Sarwar while he was in the office.

Cheema also delayed the oath-taking ceremony of Hamza, refusing to administer oath despite orders from the Lahore High Court.

The oath was finally administered by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf upon the directions from the LHC.

The crisis over the governor's appointment was also reportedly delaying the constitution of the provincial cabinet. The PML-N is awaiting Cheema's successor before the cabinet is formed as as Cheema stated he will not administer oath to the cabinet.

Last week, the prime minister sent a summary to the president for the appointment of PML-N leader Baligh-ur-Rehman as Punjab governor.