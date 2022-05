Hot, sunny days to bake Sindh for over a week

Pakistan Meteorological Department has warned that the heatwave currently gripping Sindh may become severe again for over a week with temperatures soaring to 40-42 degrees Celsius in Karachi, Thatta and Badin.

Daytime maximum temperatures may rise to 48-50°C in Dadu, Jacobabad, Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Nawabshah, Shikarpur, Qambar Shahdadkot and Ghotki districts while 44-46°C in Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Sanghar and Tharparker districts.

The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday in Karachi was 41°C with 33 percent humidity while Jacobabad and Shaheed Benazirabad recorded the hottest day in Sindh with 47.5°C followed by Dadu 46°C.

Moenjodaro, Sakrand and Larkana (45.5°C), Hyderabad and Padidan (45°C), Khairpur (45.4°C), Sukkur (43.5°C), Mithi (43°C), Chorr (42.5°C), Mirpurkhas (42°C), Badin (40.5°C) and Thatta (39°C).