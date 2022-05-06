Health Minister Patel happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel has indicated that he is happy to be called ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ — a famous character played by Sanjay Dutt in 2003 Bollywood movie of the same title.

The health minister was responding to questions from reporters who reminded him of criticism Patel has faced for not being a physician himself.

Speaking at Karachi Press Club, the health minister said that he never said that he would perform surgeries or write prescriptions.

Patel said that when anyone called him Munna Bhai MBBS he enjoyed it. “It is a wonderful film. He [the protagonist] heals everyone with his jadoo ki jhappi (magical embrass).”

“When did I say that I would perform surgeries or prescribe medicine to people. My job to provide administrative supervision. To get things done in the right way,” he said.

The health minister also said that he never objected to Pervez Khattak’s appointment as defence minister under the former PTI government — taking a dig at Khattak’s lean body shape.

Patel described himself as a political worker who had spent 30 years in the streets of Karachi and who knew everything.

The health minister rubbished reports that the current government was going to discontinue health card project launched by the PTI government.

Patel is one of the most outspoken politicians in the country. However, he came under criticism after replacing Dr Faisal Sultan as the health chief in April.

Sultan, who was not an elected members of the National Assembly, served as special assistant to the prime minister and played a key role in Covid-19 control efforts.