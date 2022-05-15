Hajj scheme balloting results announced

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony held Hajj balloting on Sunday to select over 32,000 pilgrims who would be heading to the Hijaz under the Government Hajj Scheme.

Federal Minister Asad Mahmood said that the successful applicants would be informed via the short messaging service (SMS).

This year only 63,604 people submitted applications under the government Hajj scheme. The number is significantly lower than 116,683 applications submitted in 2019. In 2020 and 2021 pilgrims from Pakistan and other countries could not perform Hajj due to coronavirus related restrictions. Only people living in Saudi Arabia was allowed to perform Hajj.

Federal ministers Maulana Asad Mahmood and Maulana Abdul Wasay told a press conference Sunday that the names of the intending pilgrims winning the ballot were being communicated to them and those who could not win the ballot may get back their deposits from the banks.

Asad Mahmood said that the Saudi government took time to announce its policy on allowing foreign pilgrims for Hajj and this allowed a very short window of time for Pakistani authorities to prepare for the government Hajj scheme.

Speaking about the low number of applicants, the minister said that due to age and vaccination restrictions a large number of people could not file applications.

He expressed hope that by the next year the Saudi government would ease the age restriction.

People above the age of 65 years are not allowed to perform Hajj this year.