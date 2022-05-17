Tuesday, May 17, 2022  | 1443  shawwal  15
Gun attack leaves two policemen dead in Lakki Marwat

Policemen were targeted by gunmen on motorcycle

Posted: May 17, 2022
Posted: May 17, 2022 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

A gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP)’s Lakki Marwat district left two policemen dead on Tuesday.

Terrorists riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on policemen in Lakki Marwat’s Ghazni Khel area and fled, police officials said.

The bodies were moved to the district hospital.

The killing of the policemen is latest in a string of gun and bomb attacks in different parts of the country in recent months.

Last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan.

On Tuesday, security forces killed two high profile terrorists in Boya area of North Wazirstan.

