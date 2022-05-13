Gujranwala road accident, CNG price jacks up, Deosai road reopens

Here are some of the stories from the previous night and the developments we will be following today, Friday, May 13, 2022.

At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured in a fatal road accident near Kot Ladha on Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala early this morning.

According to Rescue 1122, two passenger vans collided with a dumper parked beside the road. The injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Hafizabad.

The government has increased the gas value of supply to the CNG consumers for the purpose of sales tax in the range of 5percent to 6percent across the country.

A sales tax notification SRO587 of 2022 was released on Thursday by amending SRO39 of 2022 to increase the value of supply to the CNG consumers for the purpose of charging sales tax from CNG stations by the gas transmission and distribution companies.

The Skardu-Deosai Road was opened for traffic on Friday after eight months.

According to a press release issued on Friday, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Skardu, has successfully opened the Skardu-Deosai Road up to Deosai Top.

The Deosai National Park is a high-altitude alpine plain and national park in Gilgit-Baltistan located at an average elevation of 4,114 metres above sea level.

In case you missed

ISPR reacts to ‘imprudent’ comments by politicians about Gen Faiz

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the media wing of Pakistan armed forces, has reacted to “imprudent” comments made by politicians about Lt General Faiz Hameed, the former DG-ISI who currently commands the XI Corps of the Pakistan Army also known as Peshawar Crops.

The ISPR said that “the Peshawar Corps is an illustrious formation of Pakistan Army spearheading national war against terrorism for over two decades.”

“Such statements undermine the honour and morale of institution and its leadership. It is expected that the senior political leadership of country refrains from passing objectionable remarks against the institution whose brave officers and men are constantly putting their lives on the line to guard the integrity and sovereignty of Pakistan.” Read the full story here.

SAMAA Exclusive: Several PTI cabinet ministers became wealthier while in parliament

Elected to office on promises of eradicating corruption, nearly a dozen members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal cabinet saw increases in their wealth during their time in parliament and as ministers, official documents have revealed.

The list includes several high-profile former ministers such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Khan Swati, Khusro Bakhtiar, Faisal Vawda, Shafqat Mehmood, Fehmida Mirza, Zubaida Jalal, Mahboob Sultan and Tariq Cheema. Read details.

