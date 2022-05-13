Gujranwala: 12 passengers killed, 8 injured as speeding vans collided

At least 12 people were killed and eight others injured in a fatal road accident near Kot Ladha on Hafizabad Road, Gujranwala Friday early morning.

According to Rescue 1122, two passenger vans collided with a dumper parked beside the road after the driver of a speeding van lost control of the vehicle. Consequently, the van turned turtle.

The vans were carrying 28 people from Gujranwala who were returning from Sargodha after attending Urs.

The rescue officials said the accident was so severe that they had to cut the wrecked van to take out the bodies. The deceased include six women and a girl.

On the other hand, the injured have been shifted to District Headquarters Hospital, Hafizabad.