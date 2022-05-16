Govt’s frozen economic policies see index bleed another 1,000 points

The government’s decision to maintain subsidies on fuel prices led to investor diffidence on Monday morning, with the KSE-100 index bleeding over 1,000 points in the opening session.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif rejected a summary by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) to raise the prices of fuel in line with international prices and the current price of the US dollar.

This caused investors to lose confidence and the exchange, from the beginning of the trading session started to drop, falling below the psychological barrier of 43,000 points.

In the opening session, the index saw an uninterrupted fall of 808.95 points from the opening value of 43.486.46 points.

After a brief increase to the 42,783.07 points, the index continued its decline to a session low of 42,375.39 points, down by almost 1,111.07 points, all before the clock struck 10:30 am.

However, since, the index started to make some recoveries, climbing some 436.88 points to be at 42,812.27 points, down a cumulative 674.19 points or around 1.55% by noon.

This adds to the massive hemorrhaging that the index suffered from in the past week when the index lost a cumulative 1,354.35 points.