Govt withdraws petition seeking restoration of PECA’s Section 20

Federal Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has announced withdrawing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) petition seeking restoration of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act’s (PECA) Section 20.

Section 20 of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016 deals with offences against dignity of a person.

The development comes hours after FIA approached Supreme Court against Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision scrapping the PECA section. The information minister said the “petition stands withdrawn immediately”, as it is squarely against the government’s stated policy and the principle of standing for and ensuring freedom of expression.

Please note that this petition stands withdrawn immediately, as it is squarely against the government’s stated policy and principle of standing for and ensuring freedom of expression. The Prime Minister has taken strict notice of the filing of this petition.2/3 — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) May 7, 2022

She further added that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif learned about the filed petition in SC against the IHC judgment “a while ago” as he was in Bisham for PML-N’s public gathering.

“The prime minister has taken strict notice of the filing of this petition,” the information minister tweeted. “Unfortunately, the news of this petition was a little late to reach us due to the fact that we were in Bisham during the day where there were no signals.”

The FIA, in its application, had urged the apex court to set aside the IHC’s decision. It said that the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ), one of the original applicants to approach the IHC against the PECA ordinance, was given relief without any legal justification.

The PFUJ, on the other hand, had expressed serious concerns over FIA’s bid to challenge PECA ordinance 2016.

