Govt to pay Rs55.48b to keep fuel prices unchanged

ECC approves disbursement for oil marketing companies

SAMAA | - Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago
Posted: May 16, 2022 | Last Updated: 43 mins ago

A man fills up his fuel tank at a filling station. Photo: Online/FILE

A day after the government decided to keep prices of fuel unchanged in the country for another fortnight, it approved the true cost of this move: Rs55.48 billion in subsidy.

The payout was approved on Monday in a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet. The ECC met at the Finance Division on Monday with Finance Minister Miftah Ismail in the chair, a statement read.

During the meeting, the Petroleum Division submitted a summary for reimbursing oil marketing companies (OMCs) and refineries for Price Differential Claims (PDCs). The division said that due to the continuously rising trend of oil prices in the international market, the quantum of subsidy is high.

The government has to pay the PDCs after it decided to give a subsidy on the price of petroleum products to keep them unchanged in the market for another two weeks.

After deliberations, the committee approved a supplementary grant of Rs55.48 billion for paying the PDC to OMCs and refineries for the first fortnight of May.

Later, the Ministry of Industries and Production submitted a summary seeking permission to import urea. The imports are aimed at creating a better stock of fertilizer and ensuring continuity of urea supply during the next financial year, apart from ensuring price stability in the market.

Following a discussion, the committee allowed the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) to explore the possibility of importing around 200,000 metric tons of urea on a government-to-government basis and on deferred payment.

