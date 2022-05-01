Govt supports probe into Masjid-e-Nabwi incident, declares FIRs correct





Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar have announced the government would support any probe and legal action into the Masjid-e-Nabwi incident involving some Pakistanis who chanted slogans against federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Shahzain Bugti.

The announcement came after over 150 FIRs were lodged at different police stations across the country against PTI leaders and others over the incident, for which Madina police have already arrested five people for disrespecting the holy mosque.

Addressing a joint press conference on the issue in Lahore the interior and law ministers said that the government would not oppose FIRs or subsequent legal procedure.

Rana Sanaullah said no one could think that some people would take their political disagreement to sacred places.

He said that people’s emotion were hurt and in some instaces people voiced their anger and filed applications with the police and other institutions to seek legal action.

“We are not in favour of government getting involved in any legal procedure, but if people want their grievances and emotion redressed in a legal way, the government should not stop them,” he said.

He said that if people were denied a legal option they may resort to unlawful measures.

He said that the investigation would be independent and the prime minister and the government have clearly instructed official to act on merit and if a legal action is justified the law would take its course but if there was no justification no one would be persecuted.

He said that there were allegations that what happened at Masjid-e-Nabwi was a planned act and people were sent from Pakistan and the UK to Madina.

Without naming PTI, he said that the political who was facing the backlash over the issue never offered an apology and instead of condemning the act, the PTI endorsed it.

Rana Sanaullah said that the government would not allow anyone to take the law into their hands.

Law Minister Tarar said that Pakistan’s law provides for the registration of cases against Pakistani citizens even if they commit the crime outside Pakistan.

However, he clarified that the FIRs lodged on Tuesday were not registered under Section 295-C of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and on his inquiry the police official told him that they had sought legal opinion before lodging the FIRs.

The cases have been registered under 295-A and 295-B which were added to the penal code around 150 years ago under the British Raj to protect the sanctity of religious places including Hindu temples and Sikh shrines, the law minister said.

He said the evidence would be treated on merit and it was for the courts to rule on the issue and that the government would not interfere.